$5.26 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $5.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 million to $22.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 239.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million.

ADMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 169,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,999 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

