$6.36 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the lowest is $6.34 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $25.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.69%. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Buckingham Research raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $807,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,485. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,754. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.