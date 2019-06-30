$6.36 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the lowest is $6.34 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $25.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.69%. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Buckingham Research raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $807,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,485. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,754. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.