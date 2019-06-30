$7.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce $7.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.88 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $34.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3121 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 47,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

