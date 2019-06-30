AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $72.72 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

