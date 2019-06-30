Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $988.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,814 shares of company stock worth $34,061,919. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9,077.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

