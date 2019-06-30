AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AK Steel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,940,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AK Steel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AK Steel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,947,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 153,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AK Steel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AK Steel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,589,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 12,367,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,063. The company has a market capitalization of $749.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

