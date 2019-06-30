Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of AQN opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.