Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5,105.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

