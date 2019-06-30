Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) Earns “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) in a research report report published on Thursday.

AAU opened at $0.59 on Thursday.

Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

