Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $112.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Alteryx stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -545.60, a P/E/G ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $111.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,291,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $131,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,763 shares of company stock worth $10,427,612. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

