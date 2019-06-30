American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

AAL traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 5,237,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,626. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,627 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,641 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

