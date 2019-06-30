American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

AXP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.44. 4,338,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,797 shares of company stock worth $21,861,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,334,916,000 after acquiring an additional 300,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

