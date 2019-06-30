Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,356,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $634,106. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. 1,012,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.54 million, a P/E ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

