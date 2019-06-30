Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.87 EPS

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. Kennametal also reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Kennametal and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3,277.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,775 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 803.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 456,969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. 3,909,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.