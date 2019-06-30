Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $9.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.18 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $3.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 million to $47.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.89 million, with estimates ranging from $61.79 million to $136.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 9,817,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

