Analysts Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post $0.07 EPS

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 206 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 308,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.45. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

