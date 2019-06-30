Analysts Set $38.00 Target Price for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TRWH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Union Gaming Research started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 3,082,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 28,683 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $890,320.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 8,169 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,802.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 191,523 shares of company stock worth $5,972,681 and have sold 1,116,006 shares worth $33,705,510. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,687,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $3,815,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.