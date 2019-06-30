Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $100.43

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $105.56. The stock had a trading volume of 768,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,405. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,741,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 159,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,346,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,413,000 after acquiring an additional 159,231 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,712,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,153,000 after acquiring an additional 137,651 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

