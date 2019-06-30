Analysts Set Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $42.40

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 624.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 514,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 443,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 37.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 292,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 72.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 268,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,311,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,682. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.