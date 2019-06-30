Analysts Set S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $216.20

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $893,124.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,501.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,305 shares of company stock worth $4,360,975 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.79. 1,813,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,655. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $235.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.