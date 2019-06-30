Analyzing COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) & Avitar (NASDAQ:AVTI)

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Avitar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Avitar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Avitar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $4.81 million 3.28 -$3.70 million ($0.55) -7.51 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avitar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -22.03% -4.79% -2.18% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S beats Avitar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Avitar Company Profile

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

