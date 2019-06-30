Analyzing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SBI does not pay a dividend. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 14.24% 9.93% 1.08% HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBI and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.04 billion 1.85 $420.15 million N/A N/A HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million 18.94 $318.29 million $1.34 35.93

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBI and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBI beats HARGREAVES LANS/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; provision of guarantee services for house rentals; and manufacture of mining chips, and development of mining systems. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

