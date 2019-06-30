Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 925 ($12.09).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price (up previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.89).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 929.60 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 838.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.