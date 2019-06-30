APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

