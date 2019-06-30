Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

APOG opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.