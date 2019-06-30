Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APOG. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

