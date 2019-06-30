Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Aramark stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,071. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,930,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,423,000 after acquiring an additional 217,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $2,600,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2,467.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,171,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

