Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $35.35 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 23,982 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $823,302.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $96,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock worth $16,927,360 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

