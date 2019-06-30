ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASV. ValuEngine raised ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ASV opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ASV has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.50 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASV will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ASV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in ASV by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ASV by 27.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ASV by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in ASV by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

