ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

ACO.X opened at C$44.14 on Wednesday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.46.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

