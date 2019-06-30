Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Daylighting presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$47.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.68 and a 1 year high of C$49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.49.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$146.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.7500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

