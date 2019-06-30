Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the bank on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.005.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $9.82 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

