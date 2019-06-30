Bank of America Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $72.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

OC opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $30,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,859.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,114,034. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

