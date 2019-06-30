Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

BOCH stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 25.21%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 2,500 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Inderkum bought 2,591 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $26,687.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $133,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

