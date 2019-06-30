Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group believes that strength in its OEM and aftermarket businesses as well as solid demand in personal care and medical markets will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. The company also expects its strategic business acquisitions to prove beneficial. For 2019, the company anticipates organic revenue growth of 1-3%. A strong cash position and focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share repurchases will work in its favor. However, over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, rising costs of sales remain a concern for the company’s near-term margins. In addition, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Further, adverse foreign exchange impact is a persistent concern. The company’s earnings estimates for 2019 have been revised downward.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on B. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

B opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $906,230. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 767.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

