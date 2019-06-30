Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNED. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sidoti set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.87. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.58 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Barnes & Noble Education’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Michael Huseby acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,514,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 27,914.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

