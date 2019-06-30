Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €70.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.09 ($90.80).

ETR BMW opened at €65.09 ($75.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a one year high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

