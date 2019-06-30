BidaskClub Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $486.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Public Education by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.