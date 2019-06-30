BidaskClub Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.16 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $8,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,090,424.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,162.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,793 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 106.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 253,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

