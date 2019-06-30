BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark set a $82.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,052,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 354,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 169,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

