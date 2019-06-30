BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEAT. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark set a $82.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,141,000 after buying an additional 134,956 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 354,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 169,306 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

