Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 210,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $83.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Holbrook F. Dorn sold 15,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $284,276.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 730,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,517,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $328,606.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,344 shares of company stock worth $1,488,379. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.