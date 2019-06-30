Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to report sales of $207.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $217.40 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $168.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $903.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.80 million to $941.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.90 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.35 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 8,382,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $155,202.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,886 shares of company stock worth $2,018,217. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4,865.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

