Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.83.

BPMC opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.54. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $100.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $7,077,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,491,000 after purchasing an additional 346,738 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,710,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,470,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,142,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,705,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

