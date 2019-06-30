BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.67 ($61.24).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €41.77 ($48.56) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.55.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.