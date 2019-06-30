BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Set at $47.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.09 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.01.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,343,000 after purchasing an additional 879,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,908,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,222,000 after purchasing an additional 799,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.