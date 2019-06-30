Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.63.

BSX stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $122,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,003 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

