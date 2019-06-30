Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce sales of $506.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.72 million. Copart posted sales of $449.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In other Copart news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,804.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,451 shares of company stock worth $28,026,044. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,235,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $74.74. 2,436,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,960. Copart has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.