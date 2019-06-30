Brokerages Anticipate Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) will report $309.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Finisar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.50 million and the lowest is $281.30 million. Finisar reported sales of $317.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Finisar will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Finisar.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNSR. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

Shares of Finisar stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.47. Finisar has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Finisar by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Finisar by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Finisar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Finisar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Finisar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

