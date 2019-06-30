Brokerages Anticipate Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report $9.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $50.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.35 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $51.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $38,114.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $320,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $512,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,066 shares of company stock worth $1,053,171. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,617. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.